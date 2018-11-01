What's happening this weekend: fall back, Gardiner closures, and events

What are you going to do with that extra hour on Sunday? Clocks fall back an hour at 2 a.m., marking the end of Daylight Saving Time.

Although many of us are looking forward to that extra hour of sleep, the switch back means it will get darker earlier for the evening commute home. So drivers and pedestrians will have be extra mindful of the clock change on Monday.

On a positive note, you have an extra hour of fun over the weekend. Below are some events to help you plan it out.

Events

Puppy love and yoga

Dogs are the best and they deserve love all the time. On Saturday, PupsYoga is hosting a yoga class to help raise money for the Toronto Humane Society. You and the pooches looking to be adopted can strut your best downward dog and snuggle up in relaxed poses. There are two hour-long spots, one at 10:30 a.m. and the other at 11:45 a.m. Tickets are $40 with $15 from every ticket donated to the Toronto Humane Society.

Ghostbusters at Cinesphere

Halloween might be over, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a good ole ghost movie. Ghostbusters is taking over Cinesphere at Ontario Place this Friday through Sunday. The movie follows three parapsychology professors who decide to go into business for themselves by trapping and removing ghosts from haunted houses. For a full list of showtimes, click here.

Free Community Skate at Maple Leaf Gardens

Get those skates out of storage this Sunday for the free community skate at Maple Leaf Gardens. The two-hour skate starts at noon. Staff will be on hand during the event. All skill levels are welcome.

The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair

The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair is taking over Exhibition Place for its 96th year. The fair kicks off on Friday and runs through Sunday November 11th. The Royal is the largest combined indoor agricultural fair and international equestrian competition in the world. It features the best in agriculture, local food, dozens of vendors, the President’s Choice Animal Theatre, square dancing, butter sculptures and the Ontario Toyota Dealers Rodeo. Charity the Cow is also coming back to the Royal after being named Grand Champion Black and White Holstein for a record fourth time 31-years ago. Earlier this week, a polished stainless steel statue of Charity was installed on the floor of the Enercare Centre. Charity was previously on display in a small parkette in Markham, but was removed earlier this year.

Day of the Dead

Harbourfront Centre is celebrating its 15th annual Day of the Dead/Día de los Muertos this weekend. The free event explores the ancient and contemporary traditions of Mexico’s oldest cultural celebration of life, heritage and family histories. Guests will be able to experience an evolution of ofrendas (a collection of objects placed on a ritual altar) through the vision of Mexican and Latin American artists and traditional ofrendas created by community groups. Day of the Dead runs from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Breeder’s Cup Bash

Kick your fashion into high gear at Woodbine’s inaugural Breeders’ Cup Bash. The Breeders’ Cup is the biggest day in horse racing and those in attendance will have the chance to get in the action like never before with exclusive on-track race day experiences, including paddock and announcer’s booth tours. Tickets are $45 and include gourmet food, access to live entertainment and contests. The first race begins at 12:20 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, click here.

Road and TTC closures

Gardiner shutdown

The Gardiner Expressway is scheduled to be closed from 11 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday for annual fall maintenance. The closure is from Don Valley Parkway/Carlaw Avenue to Highway 427/Queen Elizabeth Way.

Partial Line 1 shutdown

If you are taking Line 1 this weekend, subways won’t be running between Lawrence and St. Clair stations on Saturday and Sunday due to work on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT. Wheel-Trans buses will be available upon request. Riders travelling southbound who need elevator access should get off at York Mills Station.