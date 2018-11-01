Tiffany Haddish's goal to make 50 movies by 50th birthday

NEW YORK, N.Y. – By the time Tiffany Haddish turns 50, she’s hoping to have 50 movies to her credit. She’s got 12 years and a few dozen films to achieve it.

Despite the lofty goal, she follows that up with “They won’t all be great.”

Haddish insists her latest movie, “Nobody’s Fool,” out Friday and written, directed and produced by Tyler Perry, is one of the good ones.

In the movie, Haddish and Tika Sumpter play sisters. Sumpter is the straight-laced one who makes all the right choices. Haddish is more a of a wild child. The movie begins with Haddish getting out of jail and they discover Sumpter’s boyfriend is catfishing her.

It’s Perry’s first R-rated comedy and he says he wrote Haddish’s part with her in mind.