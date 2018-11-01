Sri Lanka president summons Parliament over crisis

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka – Sri Lanka’s president has summoned Parliament next week amid mounting pressure on him to resolve a weeklong political turmoil following the sacking of the prime minister.

President Maithripala Sirisena dismissed Ranil Wickremesinghe and his Cabinet on Friday and replaced him with former strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa. On Saturday, Sirisena suspended Parliament in an apparent move to give Rajapaksa time to muster enough support to survive any no-confidence vote.

Wickremesinghe has demanded the convening of Parliament, saying he still controls a majority of lawmakers.

Sirisena’s moves have triggered a power struggle and some observers call it a constitutional crisis.

Rajapaksa said on Thursday that Sirisena decided to summon Parliament on Nov. 5.