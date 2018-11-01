Ready, set, grow! Rogers employees get lippy for Movember

November 1st isn’t just a day to raid your kid’s Halloween candy stash, it’s also the day many men start growing a sweet stache.

November 1 marks the start of Movember -— the charity that encourages men to grow a moustache to raise money and awareness for men’s health.

Several Rogers Media employees are taking the plunge, including Breakfast Television co-host Roger Petersen, Sportsnet radio personality Hugh Burrill, 680 NEWS anchor James Munroe, and CityNews associate producer Brandon Choghri.

The legendary ‘Voice’ of Citytv, Mark Dailey, championed the cause. Dailey was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2004 and became an advocate for awareness in men’s health. He went on to sit on the Prostate Cancer Canada Board.

Dailey passed away in December 2010.

On his Movember page, Petersen cited Dailey as his inspiration.

“Mark Dailey is a man I admired for years and had the pleasure of working with,” he wrote. “When he was first diagnosed with colon cancer, rather than hide it he shared his journey, allowing other men to open up about their own experiences. Sadly we lost Mark eight years but he inspired me to help Prostate Cancer Canada get their message out. It is so difficult for men to open about their health but it so important that we do.”

My lovely and talented @BTtoronto co-host, @DinaPugliese is sporting the ‘stache I hope to have at the end of #Movember2018. Its a great cause that gets men talking about their health both mental and physical. If you can help please do. https://t.co/lGuJML34LT — Roger Petersen (@rogerfpetersen) November 1, 2018