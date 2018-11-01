Peel police investigate possible murder-suicide in Mississauga

Peel police are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide after the body of a man and a woman were found in Mississauga on Thursday.

Police said a man was found dead by suicide in the early morning hours.

“This morning we received a call at approximately 5:40 a.m. for an individual that was found that had committed suicide. It was in the area of Mavis (Road) and Central Parkway,” Const. Danny Marttini explained.

As the investigation continued to unfold, police discovered the body of a woman in an apartment on Cedarglen Gate near Dundas Street West.

“Obviously there was a suspicious nature and the investigation continues to unfold so our homicide has been notified and taken charge of both scenes,” Marttini said.

There has been no word on the possible relationship between the two and their identities have not been released.

Police would only say that the man is believed to be in his early 50s.