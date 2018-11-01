North American stocks trade higher, loonie up against U.S. dollar

TORONTO – The materials and energy sectors helped Canada’s main stock index trade up at late morning, while the loonie climbed higher against the U.S. dollar.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 90.65 points at 15,117.93.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 183.31 points at 25,299.07. The S&P 500 index was up 18.54 points at 2,730.28, while the Nasdaq composite was up 65.52 points at 7,371.42.

The Canadian dollar traded higher at 76.47 cents US compared with an average of 76.09 cents US on Wednesday.

The December crude contract was down 39 cents at US$64.92 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 1.9 cents at US$3.24 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$19.20 at US$1,234.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 5.45 cents at US$2.71 a pound.