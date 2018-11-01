Loading articles...

North American stocks trade higher, loonie up against U.S. dollar

Last Updated Nov 1, 2018 at 12:00 pm EDT

Financial numbers flow on the digital ticker tape at the TMX Group in Toronto's financial district on May 9, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

TORONTO – The materials and energy sectors helped Canada’s main stock index trade up at late morning, while the loonie climbed higher against the U.S. dollar.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 90.65 points at 15,117.93.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 183.31 points at 25,299.07. The S&P 500 index was up 18.54 points at 2,730.28, while the Nasdaq composite was up 65.52 points at 7,371.42.

The Canadian dollar traded higher at 76.47 cents US compared with an average of 76.09 cents US on Wednesday.

The December crude contract was down 39 cents at US$64.92 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 1.9 cents at US$3.24 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$19.20 at US$1,234.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 5.45 cents at US$2.71 a pound.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.