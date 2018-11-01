Man, 28, charged with sexual assault, luring a child under 16

A 28-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

According to Toronto police, the suspect lured a 14-year-old girl through social media, took her to a nearby hotel and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect also allegedly offered the young girl a birth control pill to take.

On Wednesday, Shu “Andrew” Yi was arrested and charged with sexual interference, sexual assault and luring a child under 16.

Police say the suspect is known online as “addme4andrew.”

Investigators are concerned there may be other victims.