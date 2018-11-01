Father of 5 killed in fiery tanker crash on Hwy 407 in Vaughan

A father of five from Brampton was one of two men killed in a fuel tanker truck crash and fire on Highway 407 in Vaughan, community members say.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, a truck going west lost control and veered to the left, as the highway curves to the right between Keele and Dufferin streets. crossing all lanes and taking a car with it.

It then struck the concrete barrier and ended up in the eastbound lanes, where it burst into flames. The resulting fireball took about two hours to extinguish.

The 41-year-old truck driver, identified by two community members as Mahad (Abdi Ghafaar) Barre Adan, and a 49-year-old Mississauga man who was driving the car died at the scene.

Adan was a husband and father of five children, ranging in age from eight to 17, and was the family’s only breadwinner.

“Obviously, the families are devastated … and right now we want to provide the answers that they desperately need,” said OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

He said police are investigating whether the truck had a mechanical failure.

The Ministry of the Environment and 407 ETR officials were putting up a temporary concrete wall on Thursday.

Also, a crew under the bridge deck was cleaning the water, catchbasins and ponds leading into the West Don River.