Toronto, Peel police investigating Halloween teen violence

Toronto police say they’re investigating a violent swarming in the Beaches on Halloween night.
Police were called just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday after a group of teens was surrounded by another group of up to 15 teens wearing masks.
Police say a teenage boy was punched several times and poked with a knife. He suffered a small puncture wound but was treated at the scene and didn’t require hospitalization.
The mother of one of the victims told CityNews the group also stole Halloween candy and slapped a teenage girl.
Officers attended and an investigation is ongoing, but no arrests have been made.
In a separate incident, Peel police say several teens were taken into custody, but only one was charged with assault after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed around 7 p.m. on Serenity Lane near Great Lakes Drive in Brampton.
The teen suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police and K9 in the area of Great Lakes / Serenity for a stabbing call
Male victim 16 years old non life threatening injuries
Suspects fled on foot
Please avoid area
Call received 7:03pm pic.twitter.com/YE6NizkBs2
— Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) October 31, 2018