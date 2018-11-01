Toronto, Peel police investigating Halloween teen violence

Toronto police say they’re investigating a violent swarming in the Beaches on Halloween night.

Police were called just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday after a group of teens was surrounded by another group of up to 15 teens wearing masks.

Police say a teenage boy was punched several times and poked with a knife. He suffered a small puncture wound but was treated at the scene and didn’t require hospitalization.

The mother of one of the victims told CityNews the group also stole Halloween candy and slapped a teenage girl.

Officers attended and an investigation is ongoing, but no arrests have been made.

In a separate incident, Peel police say several teens were taken into custody, but only one was charged with assault after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed around 7 p.m. on Serenity Lane near Great Lakes Drive in Brampton.

The teen suffered non-life-threatening injuries.