Woman and her 2-year-old son dead in Mississauga crash

A woman and her child were killed in a crash at Mavis and Burnhamthorpe roads on Nov. 1, 2018. CITYNEWS
A 31-year-old woman and her two-year-old son are dead after a two-vehicle crash in Mississauga.
Emergency crews were called to Mavis and Burnhamthorpe roads around 2 a.m. on Thursday.
It appears a vehicle was heading north when it collided with a second vehicle containing the woman, her 33 year-old husband and their child.
The husband, who was behind the wheel, remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.
An 18-year-old man who was in the other vehicle was also taken to hospital but is expected to survive. He has been taken into custody, but there is no word yet on possible charges.
The area is closed for the police investigation.
