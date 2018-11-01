Loading articles...

Man seriously injured in East York shooting

Last Updated Nov 1, 2018 at 6:50 am EDT

Toronto police investigate a shooting near Lumsden and Coleridge avenues on Nov. 1, 2018. CITYNEWS

A man in his 20s has been rushed to hospital after a shooting overnight in East York.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near Lumsden and Coleridge avenues, in the area of O’Connor Drive and Woodbine Avenue, around 3:45 a.m. on Thursday.

Paramedics said the victim’s wounds are considered serious.

There has been no word on suspects.

Police are investigating.

John666

Stay at homeduring the witching hour (3am).

November 01, 2018 at 7:02 am