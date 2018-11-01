Diana Ross, John Legend set for Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Diana Ross, John Legend, Bad Bunny, Kane Brown and Ella Mai will be among the stars celebrating at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

Macy’s said Thursday that Martina McBride, Pentatonix, Rita Ora, Sugarland and Anika Noni Rose also will participate in the 92nd annual parade on Nov. 22.

The special will air at 9 a.m. EST on NBC’s “Today” show.

Ross will perform a song from her new Christmas album. She’ll also be joined on her float by her some of her family members, including Tracee Ellis Ross and Evan Ross.

Others part of the lineup include the cast and Muppets of “Sesame Street,” Barenaked Ladies, Leona Lewis, Fifth Harmony’s Ally Brooke, Bazzi, Ashley Tisdale and Carly Pearce.