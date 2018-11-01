Case of Toronto van attack suspect Alek Minassian expected in court

TORONTO – The case of a man accused in a deadly van attack in north Toronto that left 10 people dead is expected in court today.

Alek Minassian, 25, of Richmond Hill, Ont., faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 of attempted murder after he allegedly drove a white rental van down a crowded sidewalk on April 23.

Minassian’s lawyer has said the Crown has asked the attorney general to skip the preliminary hearing and head straight to trial.

A Toronto police officer arrested Minassian just minutes after the attack. The arrest was caught on video by passersby and shared widely on social media.

Police have previously said they haven’t identified a motive for the attack, but that the evidence they had didn’t warrant terrorism charges.

Minassian’s family has said they grieve for the victims of the attack.