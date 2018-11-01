Male shot near Bathurst and Adelaide, CityNews cameraman sees alleged gun

A male walked to a hospital after being shot in the Bathurst and Adelaide streets area early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 5 a.m. on Thursday.

Police said the victim had left a club and was walking to his car at a parking lot when he was approached by a male with a gun.

According to a police, an altercation, possibly a robbery, took place and the male was shot. After appearing at the hospital, he was rushed to a trauma centre in serious condition.

While filming toward the scene, a CityNews cameraman claimed he saw a man with what appeared to be a gun in a taxi and told police.

“He just drove by me and he said ‘hey camera guy’ and then brought out this pistol – this black pistol.”

Police ran after the cab and apprehended the man but then released him after no gun was found.

Moments after the man was released, the cameraman then spotted what looked like a gun laying on the ground in the area and flagged it to police.

Police continue to investigate.



More to come