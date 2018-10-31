Veteran linebacker Muamba nominated for trio of CFL individual awards

TORONTO – Montreal Alouettes linebacker Henoc Muamba was nominated for three awards in the first round of balloting for the CFL’s individual honours Wednesday.

Muamba, 30, was a unanimous selection as Montreal’s top player, defensive player and Canadian. He’s the only player named for three separate awards in voting conducted by the Football Reporters of Canada and the CFL’s head coaches.

The six-foot, 230-pound Muamba is fourth overall in defensive tackles (team-high 100) with five sacks, a forced fumble, interception and fumble recovery.

A total of seven players were double nominees: B.C. Lions kicker Ty Long (outstanding player, unanimously as special-teams player); Saskatchewan defensive lineman Willie Jefferson (top player, defensive player); Riders kicker Brett Lauther (unanimous as top Canadian, special-teams player); Winnipeg linebacker Adam Bighill (top player, unanimous as defensive player); Toronto centre Sean McEwen (top Canadian, lineman); Ottawa kicker Lewis Ward (unanimous as top rookie, special-teams player); and Montreal running back (rookie, special-teams player).

Mike Reilly (CFL-high 5,242 passing yards), the league’s outstanding player last season, was Edmonton’s nominee for the outstanding player honour. And Winnipeg running back Andrew Harris, the CFL’s top Canadian in 2017, was a unanimous pick as the Bombers’ nominee.

Ottawa slotback Brad Sinopoli, who has 116 catches — the most by a Canadian player in a CFL season — is the Redblacks’ nominee as top Canadian.

The division finalists will be announced next Thursday. The CFL will honour its top performers at its annual awards banquet Nov. 22 in Edmonton.

The respective nominees (*- denotes unanimous selection) are as follows:

B.C. LIONS

Player: Ty Long

Defensive: Davon Coleman

Canadian: Bo Lokombo*

Offensive Lineman: Joel Figueroa*

Special Teams: Ty Long*

Rookie: Claudell Louis*

EDMONTON ESKIMOS

Player: Mike Reilly*

Defensive: J.C. Sherritt

Canadian: Kwaku Boateng

Offensive Lineman: Matt O’Donnell

Special Teams: Sean Whyte

Rookie: Monshadrik Hunter

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Player: Bo Levi Mitchell*

Defensive: Micah Johnson*

Canadian: Alex Singleton*

Offensive Lineman: Derek Dennis*

Special Teams: Jameer Thurman

Rookie: Tre Roberson*

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Player: Willie Jefferson

Defensive: Willie Jefferson

Canadian: Brett Lauther

Offensive Lineman: Brendon LaBatte*

Special Teams: Brett Lauther*

Rookie: Jordan Williams-Lambert*

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Player: Adam Bighill

Defensive: Adam Bighill*

Canadian: Andrew Harris*

Offensive Lineman: Stanley Bryant

Special Teams: Justin Medlock

Rookie: Marcus Sayles

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Player: Jeremiah Masoli

Defensive: Larry Dean*

Canadian: Ted Laurent

Offensive Lineman: Brandon Revenberg

Special Teams: Courtney Stephen*

Rookie: Darius Ciraco*

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Player: S.J. Green

Defensive: Cleyon Laing

Canadian: Sean McEwen

Offensive Lineman: Sean McEwen

Special Teams: Justin Herdman

Rookie: Trumaine Washington*

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Player: Trevor Harris

Defensive: Derico Murray

Canadian: Brad Sinopoli

Offensive Lineman: Alex Mateas

Special Teams: Lewis Ward*

Rookie: Lewis Ward*

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Player: Henoc Muamba*

Defensive: Henoc Muamba*

Canadian: Henoc Muamba*

Offensive Lineman: Kristian Matte*

Special Teams: William Stanback

Rookie: William Stanback