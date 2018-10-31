Two in custody following fight, shooting and crash in North York

Two men are in custody after a complicated series of events involving a shooting, a fight and a crash in North York.

Police were called to the area of Finch Avenue and Alness Street, just west of Dufferin Street, following reports six gunshots were heard around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

There were also reports of a large fight and a collision in the area, which police believe may all be connected.

Upon arriving on the scene, police found shell casings and a firearm was seized but no shooting victim was located. One person was being treated for injuries, which they say was not gun-related, but from either the fight or the crash.

Paramedics confirm one person was assessed on site for minor injuries and transported to a local hospital.