Loading articles...

Tuesday's Games

Last Updated Oct 31, 2018 at 2:00 am EDT

Tuesday’s Games

NHL

Calgary 2 Buffalo 1 (OT)

Dallas 4 Montreal 1

Minnesota 4 Edmonton 3

Arizona 5 Ottawa 1

N.Y. Islanders 6 Pittsburgh 3

Detroit 5 Columbus 3

Boston 3 Carolina 2

Tampa Bay 8 New Jersey 3

Nashville 4 Vegas 1

Philadelphia 3 Anaheim 2

N.Y. Rangers 4 San Jose 3 (SO)

AHL

Manitoba 2 Milwaukee 1 (OT)

NBA

Charlotte 125 Miami 113

Cleveland 136 Atlanta 114

Sacramento 107 Orlando 99

Boston 108 Detroit 105

Toronto 129 Philadelphia 112

Memphis 107 Washington 95

Oklahoma City 128 L.A. Clippers 110

Portland 104 Houston 85

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.