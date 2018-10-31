Loading articles...

Holy guacamole: man arrested in theft of tractor-trailer with avocados worth $60K

Last Updated Oct 31, 2018 at 1:35 pm EDT

A Halton Regional Police Service cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. HANDOUT

Halton police say a stolen tractor-trailer has been recovered, but the avocados that were in it are toast.

Police have arrested a man in connection with the theft of the tractor-trailer that contained $60,000 worth of avocados from Oakville.

Police allege the theft occurred on Oct. 15 when the suspect entered a locked trucking yard on Industry Street by cutting a lock.

The tractor was found the next day in Etobicoke and the trailer was recovered in Scarborough on Oct. 26. The avocados were no longer in the trailer.

Harjot Singh Dhillon, 27, from Brampton was arrested on Tuesday. He is facing break, enter and commit charges as well as possession of break-in equipment.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Halton police.

