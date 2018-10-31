Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Survey: US companies add a robust 227,000 jobs in October
by Christopher Rugaber, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 31, 2018 8:40 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 31, 2018 at 9:20 am EDT
FILE- In this June 21, 2018 file photo, job applicants talks with representatives from Aldi at a job fair hosted by Job News South Florida, in Sunrise, Fla. On Wednesday, Oct. 31, payroll processor ADP reports how many jobs private employers added in October. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
WASHINGTON – U.S. companies added 227,000 jobs in October, according to a private survey, a healthy gain that suggests companies are still finding workers to hire even as the unemployment rate has fallen to a 49-year low.
Payroll processor ADP said Wednesday that employers added jobs in manufacturing, retail, and professional services such as engineering. October’s hiring was the strongest in eight months.
The figures suggest to a solid increase in Friday’s jobs report from the government. Economists believe that report will show employers added 190,000 jobs. ADP’s report doesn’t include government employment and frequently diverges from the official figures, however.
