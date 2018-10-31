Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Oprah Winfrey to campaign in Georgia for Stacey Abrams
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 31, 2018 8:54 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 31, 2018 at 9:20 am EDT
Democratic gubernatorial candidate for Georgia Stacey Abrams, left, speaks as her Republican opponent Secretary of State Brian Kemp looks on during a debate Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool)
ATLANTA – Oprah Winfrey will campaign Thursday for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.
Abrams’ campaign confirmed that the billionaire media mogul will appear with Abrams, who is vying to become the country’s first black female governor. The Atlanta Voice and BuzzFeed News first reported Winfrey’s plans.
Winfrey is part of a caravan of high-profile figures marking the final days of Abrams’ tight race with Republican Brian Kemp.
Vice-President Mike Pence has multiple stops scheduled with Kemp.
Former President Barack Obama will campaign Friday for Abrams, and President Donald Trump is slated to be in Georgia on Sunday.
