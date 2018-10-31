Loading articles...

Ontario government passes legislation to scrap cap and trade

Ontario premier-elect Doug Ford walks out onto the front lawn of the Ontario Legislature at Queen's Park in Toronto on June 8, 2018. Though he officially takes up the premier's mantle on Friday, Doug Ford has already set the wheels in motion for several of his plans for Ontario -- and one expert predicts the Progressive Conservative leader will move quickly on his agenda once he seizes the reins of the province. In the weeks since his party's sweeping victory at the polls, Ford has vowed to make dismantling the province's cap-and-trade system his first order of business, a move that led to the cancellation of several green energy initiatives funded through the program. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

The Ontario government has passed legislation to repeal the province’s cap-and-trade system, putting the final nail in the coffin of a program Premier Doug Ford has long promised to scrap.

The bill was introduced in July but the final vote was delayed when an environmental group launched legal action against the government, alleging the province had flouted the province’s Environmental Bill of Rights by failing to hold public consultations on the issue.

The government immediately launched public consultations on the bill, which wrapped mid-October. The results of that consultation have not yet been made public.

The legal action will still move forward, however, on allegations that the government also bypassed mandatory consultations on a regulation related to the cancellation of cap and trade.

Ford vowed to eliminate the system and fight Ottawa’s carbon pricing plan during the spring election campaign, arguing both were too expensive for residents and businesses.

His government has already cancelled programs financed through cap-and-trade revenues, which include rebates for energy-efficient renovations, transit projects and a fund for school repairs.

||
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Original Canadien

transit does not need additional taxing to get funded. half of all revenue from the sale of gasoline from the feds and the province should go into that. the other half into road maintenance and major projects like pont Champlain. NOT into general coffers.

October 31, 2018 at 1:52 pm