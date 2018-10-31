Ombudsman reviewing over 1,000 complaints about Ontario Cannabis Store

Ontario’s Ombudsman says his office has received over a thousand complaints about the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) since it opened online on Oct. 17.

In a statement released Wednesday, Paul Dube confirmed the high volume of complaints and said the OCS has been informed of the influx of grievances.

The statement says the most common complaints are about delivery delays, poor communication and customer service, incorrect orders, orders being cancelled without notice or orders that could not be cancelled.

“We have assigned a team of staff to triage complaints and resolve them quickly wherever possible, and we are in regular contact with senior officials of the OCS,” said Dube.

Dube added that the Ombudsman is “an office of last resort” and does not intervene unless all other modes of complaint have been exhausted.

“As is our normal process, we are monitoring complaint trends and flagging them to the appropriate officials first. We also look for potential systemic issues that could warrant a formal investigation,” he said.

According to Dube, the OCS is working hard to resolve the issues and if they can be resolved “in an effective and timely manner,” a formal investigation will not be needed.