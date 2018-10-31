Loading articles...

Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Last Updated Oct 31, 2018 at 6:00 pm EDT

Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,027.28, up 132.78 points).

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Up 97 cents, or 12.2 per cent, to $8.94 on 32.9 million shares.

Aphria Inc. (TSX:APH). Health care. Up $2.39, or 18 per cent, to $15.70 on 13.8 million shares.

RNC Minerals. (TSX:RNX). Metals. Up eight cents, or 13.56 per cent, to 67 cents on 10.2 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Up two cents, or 0.63 per cent, to $3.19 on 8.9 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 66 cents, or 1.52 per cent, to $44.16 on 8.9 million shares.

Goldcorp Inc. (TSX:G). Gold. Up four cents, or .34 per cent to $11.89 on 7.2 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Torstar Corp. (TSX:TS.B). Dow 21 cents or 17.8 per cent to 97 cents. The newspaper and digital publisher lost $18.8 million in its third quarter, as it experienced a 13 per cent decline in revenue led by weaker print advertising. Revenue after eliminating sales between different parts of the business totalled $126.4 million, down from $145.9 million — a bigger decline than analysts had estimated.

Air Canada (TSX:AC). Up $1.57 or 6.7 per cent to $24.98. The country’s largest airline’s third-quarter net income fell 63 per cent year-over-year to $645 million — or $6.22 per diluted share. Operating revenues jumped 11 per cent to $5.42 billion from $4.88 billion a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings decreased 39 per cent to $561 million or $2.03 per diluted share, from $922 million or $3.33 per share a year earlier.

Molson Coors Brewing Co. (TSX:TPX.B). Up $6.81 or 8.57 per cent to $86.30. The brewer, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, earned US$338.3 million or $1.56 per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30. That compared with a profit of $287.0 million or $1.33 per diluted share a year ago. Net sales totalled $2.93 billion, up from $2.88 billion in the same quarter last year. Underlying profit for the quarter amounted to $1.84 per diluted share, up from $1.37 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2017.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.