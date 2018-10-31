Multiple fatalities reported in massive tanker fire on Hwy 407 in Vaughan

Police say there are multiple fatalities following a massive tanker fire on Highway 407 between Dufferin and Bathurst Streets in Vaughan.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says multiple vehicles were involved in a collision shortly before 5 p.m.

“At this point it does look like a vehicle crossed over from the westbound to eastbound lanes and collided with vehicles heading eastbound,” he said in a Periscope video from the scene.

680 NEWS traffic specialist Darryl Dahmer described the blaze as a “major fireball” with flames shooting up about 30 to 40 feet and smoke climbing 2,000 feet into the air.

Dahmer says the truck appears to have been transporting some sort of flammable material which is leaking into the gutters nearby, leading to small grass fires.

Schmidt told CityNews the fire took place on a bridge deck atop the west Don River and an investigation will be undertaken to determine if the structural integrity of the bridge was compromised in any way.

He added that there are at least two vehicles involved but there could be more and the investigation is currently in its infancy.

“Our first priority is to locate and identify victims … and then trying to piece together the circumstances that led to this collision.”

The 407 is closed in both directions between Dufferin and Keele streets. The eastbound 407 is open, but Dahmer cautions drivers to be extremely careful.

LISTEN TO 680 NEWS TRAFFIC SPECIALIST DARRYL DAHMER DESCRIBE THE FIRE FROM SKYMASTER ONE.