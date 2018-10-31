Hamilton school threats were a hoax made from outside the country

Hamilton police say the threatening phone calls made to Bishop Ryan Catholic Secondary School on Monday and Tuesday were a hoax, and came from outside the country.

On Monday, police said a threat was made over the phone just before the start of the school day. The school was placed in lockdown — students who were arriving to the school on buses were redirected to nearby Our Lady of Assumption.

The calls to the school threatened staff and students.

During the lockdown, police said in a tweet that they had not “uncovered any evidence to support threat made earlier to the school.”

The following day a bomb threat has forced the evacuation of the school.

Police said someone made a phone call between 11 a.m. and 11:20 a.m. and referred to a bomb being at the school.

The bomb unit went through the school and were unable to find anything to indicate a credible threat.

On Wednesday, police said an investigation determined the calls were a hoax that came from the same source, and were placed from outside Canada to cause panic.

“Hamilton Police recognize the importance of school safety and how a threat of this nature can be difficult for students, staff and their families,” police said in a statement.

“Police take incidents like these extremely seriously and will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to identify the individual responsible and lay the appropriate criminal charges. We appreciate the patience and support of the Bishop Ryan community as we worked to clear the school.”

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the school.