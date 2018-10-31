Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Halloween: Safety tips for trick-or-treaters
by News staff
Posted Oct 31, 2018 6:03 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 31, 2018 at 6:18 am EDT
A trick-or-treater. Photo by West Coast Surfer/Mood Board/Rex Features.
For kids, Halloween is the second most exciting day of the year after Christmas.
For parents, there is a lot to do between last-minute costume adjustments and rushing home early for trick-or-treat time.
As adults and children prepare the costumes, best candy route, and evening plans, below are few safety tips to keep in mind.
For trick-or-treaters and parents
Before eating the candy, parents should check it for signs of tampering or potential choking hazards
Make sure the costume is not longer than ankle length and is a good fit, to avoid slips and trips
Avoid dark costumes, but if they are dark, add reflective tape so that motorists can see them at night
Opt for face paint instead of masks, which can hinder vision especially when crossing the street
Bring flashlights when trick-or-treating to ensure better navigation
Children should only trick-or-treat at homes and neighbors they know and only houses with the lights on
Tell children not to enter anyone’s homes
An adult or responsible older child should accompany younger children
Ensure your child dresses in layers for rainy and/or chilly weather, and keep a hat and pair of mitts/gloves in your child’s treat bag
Supervise small children when crossing the road, and remind children to always stop and look both ways before crossing
Children should wait for cars to come to a complete stop before crossing the street at a crosswalk or a traffic light
Stay on the sidewalk when walking from house to house, and if there is no sidewalk, walk beside the road, facing traffic so drivers can see you
Children should avoid petting friendly neighborhood dogs who may not recognize them in costumes
Plan ahead for a meeting spot in case family and friends get separated when out together
If you are taking your pet out, make sure they wear a reflective leash
For homes
If you are hosting trick-or-treaters, turn on your porch light and clear walkways of clutter
Consider lighting your pumpkin with a flameless candle or glow stick
If you want use a candle, keep pumpkins away from drapes, decorations or other flammable objects
Keep candles, matches and lighters away from children
Put the treat bowl higher up and away from pets
Supervise pets around lit jack-o-lanterns, but also unlit pumpkins because swallowing large pieces of it can lead to blockages in their systems
Supervise pets when you open the door, as they may get overexcited with trick-or-treaters coming to the door
For drivers
Drivers are reminded to pay extra attention on the roads as children may be over-excited and run across
Drive slowly in residential areas where children are more likely to be trick-or-treating
Watch out for kids, many of whom will be wearing costumes that limit their vision
Eliminate distractions, such as cellphones or loud music, and stay alert
