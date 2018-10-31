Halloween: Safety tips for trick-or-treaters

For kids, Halloween is the second most exciting day of the year after Christmas.

For parents, there is a lot to do between last-minute costume adjustments and rushing home early for trick-or-treat time.

As adults and children prepare the costumes, best candy route, and evening plans, below are few safety tips to keep in mind.

For trick-or-treaters and parents

Before eating the candy, parents should check it for signs of tampering or potential choking hazards

Make sure the costume is not longer than ankle length and is a good fit, to avoid slips and trips

Avoid dark costumes, but if they are dark, add reflective tape so that motorists can see them at night

Opt for face paint instead of masks, which can hinder vision especially when crossing the street

Bring flashlights when trick-or-treating to ensure better navigation

Children should only trick-or-treat at homes and neighbors they know and only houses with the lights on

Tell children not to enter anyone’s homes

An adult or responsible older child should accompany younger children

Ensure your child dresses in layers for rainy and/or chilly weather, and keep a hat and pair of mitts/gloves in your child’s treat bag

Supervise small children when crossing the road, and remind children to always stop and look both ways before crossing

Children should wait for cars to come to a complete stop before crossing the street at a crosswalk or a traffic light

Stay on the sidewalk when walking from house to house, and if there is no sidewalk, walk beside the road, facing traffic so drivers can see you

Children should avoid petting friendly neighborhood dogs who may not recognize them in costumes

Plan ahead for a meeting spot in case family and friends get separated when out together

If you are taking your pet out, make sure they wear a reflective leash

For homes

If you are hosting trick-or-treaters, turn on your porch light and clear walkways of clutter

Consider lighting your pumpkin with a flameless candle or glow stick

If you want use a candle, keep pumpkins away from drapes, decorations or other flammable objects

Keep candles, matches and lighters away from children

Put the treat bowl higher up and away from pets

Supervise pets around lit jack-o-lanterns, but also unlit pumpkins because swallowing large pieces of it can lead to blockages in their systems

Supervise pets when you open the door, as they may get overexcited with trick-or-treaters coming to the door

For drivers