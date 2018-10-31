Etobicoke home under construction gutted by fire

Toronto Fire is investigating a two-alarm fire that gutted a home under construction in Etobicoke.

Emergency crews were called to the house on Beta Street, near Browns Line and Evans Avenue, just before 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Fire officials said flames at least 40-feet high broke through the roof and the south wall, causing the entire second floor to collapse.

An image of the house only a few days before the fire shows the massive damage done to the home.

A home under construction in Etobicoke before it was destroyed by fire. Oct. 31, 2018. Image Credit: Robert Sherlock

The houses on either side were evacuated as a precaution. The intense heat caused damage to the neighbouring homes but not enough to cause structural issues.

Paramedics said they provided shelter and oxygen to an elderly woman who was then taken to hospital.

The renovation contractor said there was a fire at the home last week. He claims someone started a fire on the stairs but it was small and didn’t do much damage.

The homeowner said he reported the previous fire and installed cameras at the home as a result. He added that he had put at least $500,000 in renovations into the home over the last three months.

There has been no word on what started the fire.