DNA fails to exclude convicted Oklahoma killer from crime

Last Updated Oct 31, 2018 at 2:01 pm EDT

This Feb. 5, 2018, photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Julius D. Jones. A DNA test funded by attorneys for Jones, an Oklahoma death row inmate who was featured on the ABC-TV documentary series "The Last Defense," found his DNA matches that found on key evidence. Jones was sentenced to die for the July 1999 slaying of Paul Howell. (Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY – A DNA test funded by attorneys for an Oklahoma death row inmate who was featured on the ABC-TV documentary series “The Last Defence” found his DNA matches that found on key evidence.

Julius Jones was sentenced to die in the July 1999 slaying of Paul Howell.

Testing of a bandanna believed worn by the person who killed the Edmond insurance executive in front of his 7- and 9-year-old daughters found DNA matching the 38-year-old Jones. The test largely excluded a co-defendant whom the defence has blamed in the killing.

Federal public defender Dale Baich said the report also notes the DNA is consistent with a mixture of three or more people and the co-defendant was only excluded as a “major” contributor.

Baich says he believes Jones will be vindicated.

