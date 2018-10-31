Loading articles...

Beyonce in '90s Halloween mood with Tony Braxton salute

Last Updated Oct 31, 2018 at 11:00 am EDT

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2017. file photo, Beyonce sits at court side during the second half of the NBA All-Star basketball game in New Orleans. Beyonce is in a 1990's mood as she salutes singer Toni Braxton for Halloween. Beyonce appears on Instagram in a pixie wig, leather jacket, white tank top and jeans to re-create Braxton's 1993 album, which she labeled Phoni Braxton. (AP Photo/Max Becherer, File)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Beyonce is in a 1990’s mood as she salutes singer Toni Braxton for Halloween.

Beyonce appears on Instagram in a pixie wig, leather jacket, white tank top and jeans to re-create Braxton’s 1993 album, which she labeled Phoni Braxton. In the last of the three images, Beyonce writes: “Sending love and adoration to one of our talented legends. Thank you for the countless bops. Your tone, your beauty, your range, and your God-given talent is treasured.”

Braxton returned the love on Twitter by asking how Bey could “look better than me on MY album cover?”

Beyonce channeling other artists is a bit of a Halloween tradition. Last year, it was Lil’ Kim.

