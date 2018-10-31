Beyonce in '90s Halloween mood with Tony Braxton salute

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2017. file photo, Beyonce sits at court side during the second half of the NBA All-Star basketball game in New Orleans. Beyonce is in a 1990's mood as she salutes singer Toni Braxton for Halloween. Beyonce appears on Instagram in a pixie wig, leather jacket, white tank top and jeans to re-create Braxton's 1993 album, which she labeled Phoni Braxton. (AP Photo/Max Becherer, File)
LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Beyonce is in a 1990’s mood as she salutes singer Toni Braxton for Halloween.
Beyonce appears on Instagram in a pixie wig, leather jacket, white tank top and jeans to re-create Braxton’s 1993 album, which she labeled Phoni Braxton. In the last of the three images, Beyonce writes: “Sending love and adoration to one of our talented legends. Thank you for the countless bops. Your tone, your beauty, your range, and your God-given talent is treasured.”
Braxton returned the love on Twitter by asking how Bey could “look better than me on MY album cover?”
Beyonce channeling other artists is a bit of a Halloween tradition. Last year, it was Lil’ Kim.