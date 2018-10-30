Loading articles...

Whitey Bulger reportedly found dead after transfer to West Virginia prison

Last Updated Oct 30, 2018 at 1:01 pm EDT

Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger has reportedly been found dead at a West Virginia prison, according to NBC and The Boston Globe.

Bulger was moved to the prison on Tuesday morning.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons online inmate log listed Bulger as an inmate at USP Hazelton, a high-security prison with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp in Bruceton Mills.

The 89-year-old Bulger had recently been moved from a prison in Florida to a transfer facility in Oklahoma City.

Bureau of Prisons officials and his attorney declined last week to comment on why he was being moved.

Bulger was serving a life sentence after being convicted in 2013 of a litany of crimes, including participating in 11 murders. He was one of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives for 16 years until his 2011 arrest in Santa Monica, California.

