Sinkhole swallows up TTC vehicle near the Port Lands
by News staff
Posted Oct 30, 2018 8:44 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 30, 2018 at 9:43 am EDT
It was a frightening experience for a TTC Wheel-Trans supervisor after his car was swallowed up by a sinkhole near the Port Lands.
The sinkhole was caused by a watermain break that happened on Commissioners Street, near Lake Shore Boulevard East, around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
The supervisor was near a Wheel-Trans facility in the area when his vehicle got stuck.
TTC spokesperson Brad Ross said the driver was checking out the watermain break to see whether they’d need to divert service.
He was able to get out with no injuries, but the vehicle completely disappeared into the hole.
Commissioners is closed in both directions from Bouchette Street to Logan Avenue.
A TTC vehicle was swallowed up by a sinkhole due to a watermain break on Commissioners Street on Oct. 30, 2018. CITYNEWS/George Joseph
