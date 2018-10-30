Sinkhole swallows up TTC vehicle near the Port Lands

It was a frightening experience for a TTC Wheel-Trans supervisor after his car was swallowed up by a sinkhole near the Port Lands.

The sinkhole was caused by a watermain break that happened on Commissioners Street, near Lake Shore Boulevard East, around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

A TTC Supervisor car is underwater on Commissioners Street, swallowed by a sink hole. Driver thought he was driving through a puddle, didn’t realize pavement was washed out by watermain break. Driver is okay. pic.twitter.com/A2upSlCSC0 — Kevin Misen-EERIE (@Misener680NEWS) October 30, 2018

The supervisor was near a Wheel-Trans facility in the area when his vehicle got stuck.

TTC spokesperson Brad Ross said the driver was checking out the watermain break to see whether they’d need to divert service.

He was able to get out with no injuries, but the vehicle completely disappeared into the hole.

Commissioners is closed in both directions from Bouchette Street to Logan Avenue.