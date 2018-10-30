Loading articles...

South Sudan rebel leader Machar to return on Wednesday

Last Updated Oct 30, 2018 at 3:20 am EDT

FILE - In this Friday, April 29, 2016 file photo, then South Sudan's First Vice President Riek Machar, left, looks across at President Salva Kiir, right, as they sit to be photographed following the first meeting of a new transitional coalition government, in the capital Juba, South Sudan. It seems Friday Oct. 26, 2018, that South Sudan's government is spending millions of dollars next week to celebrate a "final final" peace deal to end a five-year civil war. The problem is, the rebel leader who agreed to share power is reluctant to come home. Riek Machar's hesitation and condition-setting amid security concerns is the latest sign that one of Africa's deadliest conflicts might be merely on pause. (AP Photo/Jason Patinkin, File)

BARCELONA, Spain – A spokesman says South Sudan armed opposition leader Riek Machar is coming home on Wednesday under the country’s latest peace deal, more than two years after he fled on foot into exile.

Lam Paul Gabriel tells The Associated Press that Machar is returning to take part in a nationwide peace celebration, leading a small delegation but not bringing his own security despite concerns for his safety.

The spokesman says that “if this peace has to be implemented we need to trust each other.”

Under the peace deal signed last month, Machar will be President Salva Kiir’s deputy once again. That arrangement has twice collapsed in deadly fighting.

South Sudan’s five-year civil war has killed almost 400,000 people with violence and disease, according to a recent estimate.

