Loading articles...

Sony quarterly profit rises on games, financial services

Last Updated Oct 30, 2018 at 9:20 am EDT

FILE - This June 14, 2018, file photo, shows a Sony logo at its showroom in Tokyo. Japanese electronics and entertainment company Sony Corp. recorded a 32 percent rise in fiscal second quarter profit on its healthy video game and financial services businesses, reported Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama, File)

TOKYO – Japanese electronics and entertainment company Sony Corp.’s net profit rose 32 per cent in the last quarter, helped by healthy video game sales and its financial services business, the company said Tuesday.

Tokyo-based Sony’s profit totalled 173 billion yen ($1.5 billion) in July-September, up from 131 billion yen the year before.

Quarterly sales totalled 2.18 trillion yen ($19.3 billion), up from 2.06 trillion yen.

Sony’s popular mobile-game application “Fate Grand Order” and favourable revenue in Sony’s insurance business helped boost profits, the maker of PlayStation video game machines said.

Robust image sensor sales of image sensors also helped offset restructuring costs in its movies division, the studio behind the Spider-Man films, and falling smartphone sales in Europe and Latin America.

In recent quarters, Sony’s PlayStation 4 video game operations, especially software sales, have been doing well.

Sony raised its full year profit forecast through March to 705 billion yen ($6.3 billion) from an earlier 500 billion yen ($4.4 billion).

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter at https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

On Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/yurikageyama/?hl=en

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.