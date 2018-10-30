Loading articles...

Monday's Games

Last Updated Oct 30, 2018 at 1:40 am EDT

NHL

Calgary 3 Toronto 1

Vancouver 5 Minnesota 2

NBA

Milwaukee 124 Toronto 108

Philadelphia 113 Atlanta 92

Portland 103 Indiana 93

New York 115 Brooklyn 96

Sacramento 123 Miami 113

Golden State 149 Chicago 124

Minnesota 124 L.A. Lakers 120

San Antonio 113 Dallas 108

Denver 116 New Orleans 111

NFL

New England 25 Buffalo 6

