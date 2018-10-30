Loading articles...

Hold and secure lifted at Mississauga schools after knife investigation

Last Updated Oct 30, 2018 at 12:33 pm EDT

The hold and secure that in place at several Mississauga schools has been lifted following a knife investigation.

Peel regional police were investigating reports of a male displaying a knife near Fieldgate Drive and Bloor Street.

The hold and secure went into effect around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday. It was lifted by 12:30 p.m.

Police said officers have now deemed the area safe.

