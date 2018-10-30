Markets Right Now: Solid earnings send US stocks higher

NEW YORK, N.Y. – The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are solidly higher on Wall Street at midday after several companies released encouraging earnings reports.

Oreo maker Mondelez International climbed 3.8 per cent Tuesday, and athletic clothing maker Under Armour soared 25 per cent. American Tower jumped 5.4 per cent.

General Electric plunged 8 per cent to its lowest level since early 2009 after slashing its dividend and disclosing a criminal probe into its accounting.

The S&P 500 index rose 21 points, or 0.8 per cent to 2,661.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 196 points, or 0.8 per cent, to 24,636. The Nasdaq composite added 68 points, or 1 per cent, to 7,118.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 3.10 per cent.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening mostly higher on Wall Street following some encouraging results from U.S. companies.

Giant food maker Mondelez International, which makes Oreo cookies and other products, rose 3 per cent in early trading Tuesday. Under Armour soared 23 per cent.

General Electric dropped 2 per cent after cutting its dividend and announcing another big restructuring.

The S&P 500 index rose 2 points, or 0.1 per cent to 2,643.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 29 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 24,463. The Nasdaq composite fell 18 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 7,033.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 3.11 per cent.