Loading articles...

Man suffers critical injuries in Brampton shooting

Peel Regional Police shoulder patch is seen in an undated file photo. HANDOUT

A man has been rushed to hospital in critical condition after a shooting in Brampton.

Peel police were called Flowertown Avenue and Major William Sharpe Drive in the Northwood Park area just before 4:30.

One victim was found suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Officers say there is no suspect information available at this time and are asking people to avoid the area.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.