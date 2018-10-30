Bishop Ryan high school in Hamilton evacuated due to bomb threat

A bomb threat has forced the evacuation of Bishop Ryan high school in Hamilton, police say.

Hamilton police say all staff and students are safe.

Police say someone made a phone call between 11 a.m. and 11:20 a.m. and referred to a bomb being at the school.

The bomb unit is going through the school and haven’t found anything to indicate a credible threat, but police “take these things very seriously,” Supt. Will Mason says.

The Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic School Board says parents and caregivers can pick up their children at Our Lady of the Assumption Elementary and that regular transportation will be provided from there at the end of Tuesday.

This is the second day in a row where a threat has been made against Bishop Ryan. Monday’s caused a lockdown that lasted several hours.