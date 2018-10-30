Police to update fatal shooting near York University

Toronto police will update the investigation into a fatal shooting at a strip mall near York University earlier this month.

Dwayne McMillan, 44, was found dead with gunshot wounds to his upper body in the area of Keele Street and Canarctic Drive around 9:30 p.m. on October 2.

The commercial building houses an auto-detailing shop on the main floor and an unmarked marijuana dispensary on the upper floor.

McMillan was found outside without vital signs, suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

He was the city’s 82nd homicide of the year.

Last week, Jahnoye Carpenter, 19, of Toronto and an unnamed 16-year-old male were arrested and charged with second-degree murder and arson to property.

Police are still searching for two other suspects.

Det. Paul Worden with the Toronto Police Homicide Squad will update the case at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.