Cynthia Nixon among readers at Ursula K. Le Guin tribute
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 30, 2018 6:05 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 30, 2018 at 6:40 am EDT
NEW YORK, N.Y. – The latest speech by Cynthia Nixon was political and literary.
And it was written by Ursula K. Le Guin, the science fiction-fantasy author who died in January at age 88.
The “Sex and the City” actress and former gubernatorial candidate was among the guests Monday night at a tribute to Le Guin, held at the Public Theater in downtown Manhattan. Nixon, defeated last month by incumbent Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary, read from Le Guin’s remarks upon being given an honorary National Book Award in 2014. The speech was in part an attack on corporate greed, a theme that fit well with Nixon’s candidacy.
Mary-Louise Parker, Beth Marvel and Michael Stuhlberg also read at an event featuring poems from Le Guin’s posthumous collection “So Far So Good.”
