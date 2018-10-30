Critics call for cancellation of Toronto debate involving former Trump strategist Steve Bannon

A debate that will see Steve Bannon, the controversial former strategist for U.S. President Donald Trump, defend the issue of populism in Toronto this week is facing growing backlash, with critics calling for the event to be cancelled.

Community groups and some federal and provincial politicians have raised concerns about the Friday event, which will see Bannon face off against conservative commentator David Frum.

Several organizations have banded together to call for the event, part of the Munk Debates, to be called off in light of last weekend’s deadly attack at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

They say giving Bannon a platform to express extreme views contributes to a climate of hatred that can encourage violence against marginalized or racialized groups.

New Democrats at the federal and provincial level have also voiced concerns about Bannon’s planned appearance at the debate.

Debate organizers are defending the event, saying it would provide valuable analysis on a pressing issue.