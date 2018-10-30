Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
CNN goes after Trump in wake of explosive devices
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 30, 2018 5:02 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 30, 2018 at 5:21 pm EDT
NEW YORK, N.Y. – CNN’s management has taken an aggressive stance against attacks from President Donald Trump after the network was sent explosive devices from a man who allegedly targeted Trump’s perceived enemies.
Two of the network’s former presidents, Jonathan Klein and Rick Kaplan, both applauded the approach in interviews with The Associated Press on Tuesday.
The White House, however, hasn’t backed down on its criticisms of CNN. And one of its biggest media supporters, Sean Hannity, reported on what he called “CNN’s credibility crisis” on his Fox News Channel show on Monday night.
It is unusual for a news organization to directly take on a president.
