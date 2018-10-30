Loading articles...

Children of Canadians need rescue from Syria, group tells federal government

Last Updated Oct 30, 2018 at 12:40 pm EDT

Dr. Alexandra Bain, director of Families Against Violent Extremism (FAVE) and John Letts, father of Jack Letts, a British Muslim convert and an alleged member of ISIS, announce plans to secure repatriation of Canadians who travelled to Syria during a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA – A group representing Canadians being detained in Syria is urging the federal government to work for the release of several Canadian infants and children under the age of six held there.

Global News has reported that at least 13 Canadians — three alleged terrorists, their wives and children — are currently being detained in Syria.

The group includes Jack Letts, who was dubbed “Jihadi Jack” by the U.K. media. His father John joined two organizations on Parliament Hill today calling for the release of the Canadians.

In a letter to Canadian MPs, John Letts has said his son is a “naive young person who went to Syria hoping to help create a peaceful, utopian Muslim state” and who wound up trapped when Islamic terrorists took control of exit points.

Alexandra Bain, the director of Families Against Violent Extremism, said the children are facing the outbreak of disease and a harsh winter and the Canadian government has a duty to protect its citizens.

Bain said all those imprisoned in Syria should be vetted by Canadian authorities and it is possible some may face charges for their activities abroad.

