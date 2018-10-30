Halifax man facing obstruction charge following incident at Canada-U.S. border

A young man from Halifax is facing a charge of obstruction following a bizarre incident last Friday at the Canada-U.S. border near Woodstock, N.B., where the port of entry remained closed for several hours.

New Brunswick RCMP say 21-year-old Bailey Roy appeared in Woodstock provincial court on Monday, and is slated to return to court on Thursday.

The border crossing, which links Woodstock with Houlton, Maine, was closed shortly after 10 a.m. when RCMP on the Canadian side were

dispatched to investigate a suspicious car.

Police say the two men in the vehicle refused to speak with police or Canada Border Services Agency officials.

They were arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers about six hours later, when they drove the vehicle towards the U.S.

border.

The second man, a 22-year-old from Middle Sackville, N.S., remains in U.S. custody.