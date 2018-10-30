Aphria to begin trading on NYSE on Friday under APHA ticker symbol

LEAMINGTON, Ont. – Marijuana producer Aphria Inc. says it has been approved for listing on the New York Stock Exchange and will begin trading on the U.S. market on Friday.

The company will trade under the ticker symbol APHA.

Aphria also says it will change its Toronto Stock Exchange symbol from APH on Friday to match its U.S. ticker symbol.

Once trading starts on the NYSE, Aphria says it plans to delist its shares from the OTCQB.

Existing shares of Aphria, which traded on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol APHQF, will trade on the NYSE.

Several other Canadian licensed pot producers have listed their shares south of the border this year, including Aurora Cannabis Inc., Canopy Growth Inc., Cronos Group Inc. and Tilray Inc.

Companies in this story: (TSX:APH, TSX:ACB, TSX:WEED, TSX:CRON)