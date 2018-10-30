2 men shot multiple times in Rexdale shooting

Two men in their 40s have been rushed to hospital after being shot multiple times in Rexdale.

Toronto police were called to the Jamestown Crescent and John Garland Boulevard area just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

The victims were located with multiple serious injuries and were taken to a trauma centre. One suffered lower body injuries while the other was shot multiple times in the upper body.

There is no word on any suspects at this time.