2 men shot multiple times in Rexdale shooting

Two men in their 40s have been rushed to hospital after being shot multiple times in Rexdale.

Toronto police were called to the Jamestown Crescent and John Garland Boulevard area just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

The victims were located with multiple serious injuries and were taken to a trauma centre. One suffered lower body injuries while the other was shot multiple times in the upper body.

There is no word on any suspects at this time.

Alpha_Mora

Safe city. Mayor Tory would be proud.

October 30, 2018 at 8:23 pm
Joey_Smith

Most be very fine people, on both sides

October 30, 2018 at 8:55 pm
