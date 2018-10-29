Loading articles...

'Walk to heaven': Shiite pilgrims trek to Iraq's Karbala

Last Updated Oct 29, 2018 at 3:00 am EDT

In this Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 photo, Shiite pilgrims march to their holy shrines for Arbaeen, outside Karbala, Iraq. Millions of Shia Muslims from around the world are making the journey to the holy shrines of their saints Hussein and Abbas, in a pilgrimage that is as much about camaraderie as religion. The annual commemoration, called Arbeen, brings more pilgrims each year than the Hajj, in Saudi Arabia, yet it is hardly known outside Islam. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)

KARBALA, Iraq – Millions of Shiites from around the world are making their way this week to the holy shrines in the Iraqi city of Karbala, a pilgrimage that’s as much about community as it is about religion.

The shrines are of two revered Shiite imams: Hussein, the Prophet Muhammad’ grandson, and his half-brother Abbas who died in the 7th century in the Battle of Karbala. The pilgrimage, known in Arabic as the Ziara, marks the 40th day of mourning of the anniversary of Hussein’s death.

Pilgrims stream toward Karbala on foot.

Along the roads, stalls set up by charities, mosques, and devotional groups see to it that no traveller goes hungry. Cooks prepare vast amounts of stewed lamb, grilled fish, fresh bread, and rice for the pilgrims, refusing payment for the meals.

