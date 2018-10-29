St. Louis Cardinals hire Canadian Stubby Clapp as first base coach

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals have hired Canadian Stubby Clapp as their first base coach and Jeff Albert as their hitting coach, rounding out manager Mike Schildt’s coaching staff for next season.

Clapp, a native of Windsor, Ont., has been the manager of the Triple-A Memphis team the past two seasons, while Albert spent time with the Cardinals before spending the past six years with the Astros.

The club announced the moves Monday.

Schildt was given the full-time job last season, when he turned around a languishing club following the firing of Mike Matheny. The Cardinals were in playoff contention until the final week of the season.

The Cardinals had already announced that Oliver Marmol would serve as bench coach next season. Pop Warner will serve as third base coach, Mark Budaska will be the assistant hitting coach, Willie McGee will be an assistant coach and Bryan Eversgerd will serve as bullpen coach.

Clapp has represented Canada in international competition numerous times. He was part of the squad that finished fourth at the 2004 Athens Olympics and was third base coach for Canada’s gold medal-winning team at the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto.

___

