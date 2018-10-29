Really, Toronto? Internet loves ill-conceived construction blunders

Who thought this was a good idea?

A hydro pole has been spotted completely blocking traffic signs at Shuter and Sherbourne Streets, forcing drivers to guess the rules of the road.

Meanwhile, on Queen Street near Woodbine Avenue, anchor cables have been installed in the middle of the sidewalk and in case you missed the bright yellow poles, a large pylon has been placed in front of each one.

CityNews reached out to the City of Toronto planning department on the reason behind the poorly placed poles and anchor cables, but have yet to receive a response.

