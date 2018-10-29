Loading articles...

Really, Toronto? Internet loves ill-conceived construction blunders

Last Updated Oct 29, 2018 at 4:15 pm EDT

Who thought this was a good idea?

A hydro pole has been spotted completely blocking traffic signs at Shuter and Sherbourne Streets, forcing drivers to guess the rules of the road.

Meanwhile, on Queen Street near Woodbine Avenue, anchor cables have been installed in the middle of the sidewalk and in case you missed the bright yellow poles, a large pylon has been placed in front of each one.

CityNews reached out to the City of Toronto planning department on the reason behind the poorly placed poles and anchor cables, but have yet to receive a response.

Do you know of any other City of Toronto planning gaffes? Let CityNews know HERE

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CityNews Toronto (@citynewstoronto) on

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Not Roger

Can’t we get UNION people who can think?
I bet you the person got promoted.
Then you know why we have a spending problem.

October 29, 2018 at 4:27 pm