Really, Toronto? Internet loves ill-conceived construction blunders
by News Staff
Posted Oct 29, 2018 4:03 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 29, 2018 at 4:15 pm EDT
Who thought this was a good idea?
A hydro pole has been spotted completely blocking traffic signs at Shuter and Sherbourne Streets, forcing drivers to guess the rules of the road.
Meanwhile, on Queen Street near Woodbine Avenue, anchor cables have been installed in the middle of the sidewalk and in case you missed the bright yellow poles, a large pylon has been placed in front of each one.
CityNews reached out to the City of Toronto planning department on the reason behind the poorly placed poles and anchor cables, but have yet to receive a response.
Do you know of any other City of Toronto planning gaffes? Let CityNews know
HERE
Can’t we get UNION people who can think?
I bet you the person got promoted.
Then you know why we have a spending problem.