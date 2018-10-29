Loading articles...

Quebec City mosque decries 'madness of men' after attack on Pittsburgh synagogue

Last Updated Oct 29, 2018 at 11:20 am EDT

A police vehicle is posted near the Tree of Life/Or L'Simcha Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. Tree of Life shooting suspect Robert Gregory Bowers is expected to appear in federal court Monday. Authorities say he expressed hatred toward Jews during the rampage Saturday morning and in later comments to police. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

MONTREAL – Officials at a Quebec City mosque that was the site of a mass murder carried out by a lone gunman are sending condolences to the Pittsburgh synagogue where 11 people perished Saturday under similar circumstances.

The Islamic Cultural Centre of Quebec City says in a statement that the “madness of men” struck those who were gathered for a Sabbath service at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Synagogue.

Centre co-founder Boufeldja Benabdallah says the killing of worshippers in a sacred place brings back terrible memories from less than two years ago.

Six worshippers were killed and 19 others were injured in the January 2017 attack at the Quebec City mosque.

The Islamic centre’s board said in the statement the pain felt by Jewish families is one they understand all too well. They said it is an act of “enormous gravity” that “cannot leave us indifferent.”

Benabdallah says his first response was to contact members of the Quebec City Jewish community — a small group that came to the aid of the local Muslim community when it was attacked.

Major vigils are planned today in Canada at the Beth Israel Beth Aaron synagogue in Montreal and Toronto’s Mel Lastman Square.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.